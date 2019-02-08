Lengthy police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach area

A lengthy car chase throughout Socastee early Friday morning ended in a police-involved shooting that sent four people to the hospital.
The suspect and three officers went to the hospital, according to Horry County police.
All officers involved in the Myrtle Beach-area incident said on police radio traffic they were OK in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
The car chase ended on Maypop Circle and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. after the suspect drove over stop sticks as police tried to end a car chase that lasted nearly 30 minutes.
One of the officers is heard calling “shots fired” on police radio traffic.
“He had a gun,” one officer says on the radio as he also calls for EMS.
Within minutes officials on the police radio ask if all the officers are OK, and officers on scene respond that they are alright.
None of the officers that went to the hospital were shot, said Horry police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. One of the three officers had minor injuries, she said, but did not give specific details as to how any of the officers hurt. The male suspect suffered injuries in the incident, Moskov confirmed.
“What I can say right now is that HCPD was involved in a shooting incident this morning, which resulted in injuries to the suspect,” Moskov said.
Officers on police radios say one person was shot in the back and chest.
Moskov said that police responded around 1 a.m. and there was a brief “low-speed pursuit” prior to the shooting.
But, police radio traffic details a car chase that lasted about 20 minutes and started on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass then went to S.C. Highway 707 and other roads in the Socastee area. It’s unclear what led to the start of the chase.
At some points during the chase, speeds reached 80 miles per hour, according to police. Officers are heard on the radio trying to set up stop sticks to end the chase. Stop sticks are a police tool that creates flat tires on a vehicle.
There is no risk to the community, HCPD said in a tweet.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
