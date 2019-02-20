See inside: Here’s what $3M gets you in the Debordieu community

Ever wanted your own peninsula?

This four-bedroom waterfront house in a secluded section of a notable Georgetown neighborhood might just be your dream home.





In the heart of Debordieu sits a property surrounded by water on three sides. While water encompasses the property located at 694 Debordieu Blvd., trees serve the home as a protective canopy from the elements.

Once you enter the compound through a gate, you are on your own private island surrounded by water. The $3.2 million residence is a European-style home, featuring 6,700 square feet of living space with five full baths and two half baths.

According to Zillow, the estate has been on the market since November.

The private master bedroom sits at the top of a custom circular staircase, or if it’s not leg day you can always take the elevator.

Separate from the main house, the property features a guest house with a kitchen just above the three-car garage.