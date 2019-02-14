South Carolina

You can now get wine and bubbly to commemorate Clemson’s national championship

By Teddy Kulmala

February 14, 2019 10:13 AM

New Clemson Coke cans available in South Carolina

Coca-Cola created limited edition cans in honor of Clemson's national championship victory.
By
Up Next
Coca-Cola created limited edition cans in honor of Clemson's national championship victory.
By

Clemson fans still celebrating the Tigers’ national championship win over Alabama can now toast a glass of red wine or sparkling wine commemorating the perfect season.

The collection of red and sparkling wines in commemorative bottles was released in January by Mano Wines and just started hitting store shelves in South Carolina, according to Chelsea Mura, executive vice president for the Kansas City-based company. 

The bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon includes the orange tiger paw logo and the date and score of Clemson’s 44-16 championship win over Alabama. On the back of the bottle are the schedule and score from each game in the 2018 season.

The championship sparkling wine comes in a metallic gold color bottle and bears the tiger paw and national champions logo. 

Last month, Coca-Cola released a limited edition can celebrating Clemson’s third national title. 

In addition to purchasing the bottles on the Mano’s website, they are available at dozens of liquor and grocery stores around the Palmetto State. 

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

  Comments  