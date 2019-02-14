You can now get wine and bubbly to commemorate Clemson’s national championship

Clemson fans still celebrating the Tigers’ national championship win over Alabama can now toast a glass of red wine or sparkling wine commemorating the perfect season.
The collection of red and sparkling wines in commemorative bottles was released in January by Mano Wines and just started hitting store shelves in South Carolina, according to Chelsea Mura, executive vice president for the Kansas City-based company.
The bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon includes the orange tiger paw logo and the date and score of Clemson’s 44-16 championship win over Alabama. On the back of the bottle are the schedule and score from each game in the 2018 season.
The championship sparkling wine comes in a metallic gold color bottle and bears the tiger paw and national champions logo.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Last month, Coca-Cola released a limited edition can celebrating Clemson’s third national title.
In addition to purchasing the bottles on the Mano’s website, they are available at dozens of liquor and grocery stores around the Palmetto State.
Comments