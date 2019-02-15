South Carolina

Giving ‘Love’ a bad name. Robbery dispute leads to Valentine’s stabbing in Myrtle Beach

By Alex Lang

February 15, 2019 11:01 AM

Sending the wrong message.

A woman, who wore a shirt that said “Love,” is accused of stabbing a man in downtown Myrtle Beach on Valentine’s Day.

Myrtle Beach police responded to Mr. Joe White Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault that happened in the 1300 block of North Kings Highway, according to a police report.

The victim told officers a woman stabbed him, and he showed them two band-aids covering the wound on his side. The suspect was a witness’s ex-girlfriend, the report states.

Police identified the suspect as Stacie Lynn Choate, 46, in the police report.

The victim Choate approached him and the witness. She accused the victim of robbing her, pulled out a folding knife and stabbed him, the report states. The victim told police the blade was about four inches long.

The victim and the witnesses walked to the Community Kitchen on Mr. Joe White Avenue and called the police.

EMS responded and the victim had a cut that was one to two inches wide on his left side. He went to the hospital for treatment.

The two said Choate was wearing a shirt that said “Love” and provided a physical description, according to the report. Police quickly detained a woman matching Choate’s description and the witness confirmed it was Choate.

Police took Chaote to jail pending charges.

