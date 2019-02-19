No, there was no earthquake on the SC coast. Here’s what officials say really happened

A little after 4 p.m. on Monday, a boom shook parts of the Charleston, South Carolina area, and people started to call officials to report a possible earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.
“The NWS in Charleston has received a number of inquires of a possible earthquake felt around parts of the Charleston Metro Area about 15-20 min ago. As of yet, we have not received any confirmation from the @USGS. We are monitoring this situation closely,” the National Weather Service tweeted.
The Weather Service and South Carolina emergency management officials said they had no reports of seismic activity. But a researcher from the College of Charleston’s South Carolina Earthquake Education and Preparedness Program looked at the data and said the shaking was from a sonic boom, according to WCSC.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
There was “heavy military aircraft activity over Charleston Sunday and Monday,” WCIV reports.
People tweeted to the National Weather Service in Charleston about what they felt. “I was wondering if I was the only one. Obviously not. Heard a loud rumble and then the room on the second floor of my house rattled for about 2-3 seconds,” one said.
“Heard a loud rumble that lasted a few seconds near Rivertowne in North Mount Pleasant. Feel confident that it was a sonic boom rather than an earthquake,” another person tweeted.
Comments