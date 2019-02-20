Bald eagle was hit by a car on Hilton Head. Here’s an update on its injuries

A bald eagle hit by a vehicle on Hilton Head Island over the weekend is being evaluated by experts at a Lowcountry avian center to determine whether its fractured wing can be mended through surgery.

Marikay Campbell, head veterinarian at the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, said she got a call Saturday afternoon from The Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw asking if she could help with an eagle injured on the Cross Island Parkway.

The vet was able to determine that the bird — though injured — was not in need of emergency transport.

“It was decided it would be OK for her to remain with us over the weekend,” Campbell said, explaining that, because bald eagles are federally protected, they can be handled only by those who have the authorization to do so.





The vet kept the eagle in a quiet and safe environment until Monday, when it was transported to the Awendaw center. It was reported to be settled and eating on Tuesday.

The experts there said its hefty weight — over 9 1/2 pounds — indicates it is a female.

A bald eagle with a fractured wing was kept for the weekend at the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital and then transferred to the Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw. Port Royal Veterinary Hospital Submitted

Jim Elliott, founder and executive director of the center, said the eagle has a fracture in its left wing.

“We are assessing it for the viability of surgery,” he said, explaining that the fracture is “close to what is, in essence, the wrist joint. ... It’s so near the joint, it may not be repairable.”

Still, he said the center’s staff won’t give up looking at alternatives and will consider euthanasia only as the absolute last-resort and in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“We are going to do everything we can to try the surgical repair,” Elliott said.

Marikay Campbell of the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital holds a bald eagle with a fractured wing. Port Royal Veterinary Hospital Submitted

The eagle’s prospects won’t be known for a couple more days after veterinary surgeons have a chance to thoroughly assess their winged patient.

“I think she’s otherwise healthy,” Elliott said.

Campbell said the bird was alert and able to eat and drink on it’s own while it was at the Port Royal clinic. “I’m just glad somebody called it in,” Campbell said.

She explained that, if someone hits an eagle or sees an injured one, they should report it immediately to the Center for Birds of Prey, being specific about their location. They should not try to capture or touch the bird as it is against the law to handle the birds or their nests.





The eagle’s talons Port Royal Veterinary Hospital Submitted

Elliott said the center is caring for eight eagles, most injured when they were scavenging alongside a road and were hit by a vehicle.

He said minimizing stress is a key factor in an eagle’s comfort and recovery to the point where it might be able to be reintroduced to the wild.





“None of them relish being held captive,” he said.





A side issue to consider is that the eagle may have had a nest and a mate, Elliott said. Even if it is able to be released back into the wild, that will be many weeks from now.

Said Elliott: “The impact may go beyond a single bird.”