After SC teachers blast proposed K-12 education overhaul, House proposes big changes

The chair of the S.C. House’s K-12 education panel on Wednesday suggested removing several controversial pieces from House Speaker Jay Lucas’ proposal to overhaul South Carolina’s K-12 schools system.

The move by state Rep. Raye Felder, R-York, is meant to alleviate concerns from S.C. public school teachers — particularly members of the grassroots teachers’ group SCforED — who have blasted the proposal as “dangerous” and “largely ineffective” at stopping the state’s ongoing teacher shortage.

The proposed changes — up for debate Wednesday afternoon — come with Lucas’ blessing. When the Darlington Republican filed the 84-page education proposal, H. 3759, last month, he hoped to build consensus around a plan to raise starting teacher pay, consolidate small school districts and give the state’s schools superintendent more powers to take over failing schools and school districts.

Lucas has built bipartisan consensus in the House, where nearly two-thirds of the chamber’s 124 legislators have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill. But teachers have complained the legislation was drafted without their input, doesn’t reduce teacher’s administrative burdens and could put teachers doing their best in underperforming schools out of a job.

Some lawmakers also have raised doubts, none more vocally than state Sen. Mike Fanning, a Fairfield Democrat and longtime educator who lampooned the bill earlier this month with a 3,000-word Facebook post.

Among the proposed House K-12 subcommittee changes:

▪ Deleting a provision that would allow high-performing schools to hire non-certified teachers to teach subjects they have real-world experience in. For example, the proposal would have let a retired chemist teach high school chemistry. Teachers urged lawmakers to remove that proposal, arguing non-certified employees would lack basic teaching skills, leaving students worse off.

▪ Easing concerns that teachers at underperforming schools will be fired immediately during a state Education Department takeover. Under a change proposed Wednesday, only the teachers deemed problematic by the state superintendent of education would lose their jobs.

▪ Adding in a “teacher bill of rights”

▪ Deleting a handful of tests that were supposed to be removed in the first draft of the bill

▪ Reinstating parents’ rights to appeal a school’s decision to retain their child for a grade

▪ Deleting part of the bill that could have sentenced school board members to jail time for failing to attend mandatory training. The bill still allows fines for those school board members, though.

▪ Changing the official title of the staffer who works for the new “Zero to Twenty” education committee from “tsar” to “executive director.” House leaders previously called the staffer a “tsar” after the name stuck in brainstorming sessions, but it since has been found to evoke negative connotations of imperial Russia.





Other controversial aspects of the bill would remain, including the creation of the Zero to Twenty committee itself. Some educators, Fanning among them, have complained it only adds another layer of government bureaucracy to South Carolina’s education system.

House leaders have said that isn’t true, since the committee won’t have oversight authority and will only make recommendations to the General Assembly. However, on Wednesday, the House panel edited the proposed committee, adding that at least two of its members must be “highly effective” current or retired teachers picked by the General Assembly.

This story is developing. It will be updated with more details later.