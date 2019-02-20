South Carolina

After SC teachers blast proposed K-12 education overhaul, House proposes big changes

By Avery G. Wilks and

Maayan Schechter

February 20, 2019 02:03 PM

Too much testing keeps teachers from teaching

Just how much testing is taking place? Here one special education teacher list them for a legislative subcommittee trying to reform the state's education system.
By
Up Next
Just how much testing is taking place? Here one special education teacher list them for a legislative subcommittee trying to reform the state's education system.
By
COLUMBIA, SC

The chair of the S.C. House’s K-12 education panel on Wednesday suggested removing several controversial pieces from House Speaker Jay Lucas’ proposal to overhaul South Carolina’s K-12 schools system.

The move by state Rep. Raye Felder, R-York, is meant to alleviate concerns from S.C. public school teachers — particularly members of the grassroots teachers’ group SCforED — who have blasted the proposal as “dangerous” and “largely ineffective” at stopping the state’s ongoing teacher shortage.

The proposed changes — up for debate Wednesday afternoon — come with Lucas’ blessing. When the Darlington Republican filed the 84-page education proposal, H. 3759, last month, he hoped to build consensus around a plan to raise starting teacher pay, consolidate small school districts and give the state’s schools superintendent more powers to take over failing schools and school districts.

Lucas has built bipartisan consensus in the House, where nearly two-thirds of the chamber’s 124 legislators have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill. But teachers have complained the legislation was drafted without their input, doesn’t reduce teacher’s administrative burdens and could put teachers doing their best in underperforming schools out of a job.

Some lawmakers also have raised doubts, none more vocally than state Sen. Mike Fanning, a Fairfield Democrat and longtime educator who lampooned the bill earlier this month with a 3,000-word Facebook post.

Among the proposed House K-12 subcommittee changes:

Deleting a provision that would allow high-performing schools to hire non-certified teachers to teach subjects they have real-world experience in. For example, the proposal would have let a retired chemist teach high school chemistry. Teachers urged lawmakers to remove that proposal, arguing non-certified employees would lack basic teaching skills, leaving students worse off.

Easing concerns that teachers at underperforming schools will be fired immediately during a state Education Department takeover. Under a change proposed Wednesday, only the teachers deemed problematic by the state superintendent of education would lose their jobs.

Adding in a “teacher bill of rights”

Deleting a handful of tests that were supposed to be removed in the first draft of the bill

Reinstating parents’ rights to appeal a school’s decision to retain their child for a grade

Deleting part of the bill that could have sentenced school board members to jail time for failing to attend mandatory training. The bill still allows fines for those school board members, though.

Changing the official title of the staffer who works for the new “Zero to Twenty” education committee from “tsar” to “executive director.” House leaders previously called the staffer a “tsar” after the name stuck in brainstorming sessions, but it since has been found to evoke negative connotations of imperial Russia.

Other controversial aspects of the bill would remain, including the creation of the Zero to Twenty committee itself. Some educators, Fanning among them, have complained it only adds another layer of government bureaucracy to South Carolina’s education system.

House leaders have said that isn’t true, since the committee won’t have oversight authority and will only make recommendations to the General Assembly. However, on Wednesday, the House panel edited the proposed committee, adding that at least two of its members must be “highly effective” current or retired teachers picked by the General Assembly.

This story is developing. It will be updated with more details later.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

politics-government

politics-government

Avery G. Wilks

Avery G. Wilks covers the S.C. State House and politics at The State, focusing on the most important problems facing South Carolina and her people. He grew up in Chester, S.C., and graduated from the University of South Carolina’s top-ranked Honors College in 2015.

Maayan Schechter

Maayan Schechter (My-yawn Schek-ter) covers the S.C. State House and politics for The State, focusing primarily on the state budget and the lawmakers who decide how your tax dollars get spent. She grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and graduated from the University of North Carolina-Asheville. She has previously worked at the Aiken Standard and the Greenville News.

  Comments  