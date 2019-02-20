Residents must leave today after Myrtle Beach assisted living home sale falls through

A letter to residents and employees at Magnolia Assisted Living in Myrtle Beach Monday gave the people who live there 48 hours to leave, WPDE reports.
The letter says the facility’s owner tried to sell the operation, but that fell through, and now everyone has to move out by Wednesday evening, according to the station
The people who work at Magnolia were just as surprised as the dozens of residents being forced out, WMBF reports.
Employees did not get paid last week, according to WMBF.
After 5 p.m. Wednesday, “There will no longer be any staff on site to provide food or care,” the letter states, according to WBTW.
“Yesterday when we came to work here, and yesterday morning we found out we were shutting down effective immediately and we have to be out of the building in 72 hours,” Demetrius Gamble told WMBF. He had left a job to start at Magnolia a month ago, the station reports.
“They’re all crying, but they’re staying here for these residents. It’s incredible. I think Demetrius slept here last night,” Debbie Sullivan said, according to WMBF.
Sullivan’s mother lives at the home, she told the station. “I mean they didn’t get paid last week. They don’t know if they’re going to get paid now. But they’re main concern is these residents.”
A statement from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control notes Magnolia alerted state regulators Tuesday of the closure, according to WBTW.
“Upon today’s notice of closure, DHEC inspectors traveled to the facility in Myrtle Beach to help ensure the health, safety and welfare of the remaining residents and ensure the facility is taking the appropriate steps towards closure,” the statement reads, WBTW reports.
According to WPDE, “Representatives from other local assisted living facilities came to help find residents new homes. They’re also helping employees of Magnolia find jobs.”
“My family’s week has been turned upside down, but nothing in comparison to what others are going through! The assisted living facility that my grandma is in notified us yesterday that they will close their doors tomorrow at 5,” the granddaughter of one resident said in a Facebook fundraiser to raise money for the staff.
“The poor nurse staff have not been paid and are probably not gonna get paid.. but bc they are amazing people who care for these old souls they have stayed on til the end.. they have gone above and beyond to contact families and find homes for these souls to go too,” Allison Watkins wrote in the fundraiser on Facebook.
“They themselves have families to take care of and are struggling themselves and now even jobless they are staying to help!” she said. The fundraiser has brought in $1,000 as of Wednesday morning.
