Solar war calms; boosters predict lower power bills for homeowners using solar

Homeowners who want to save money by installing rooftop solar panels won a victory Thursday when the S.C. House lifted restrictions that had threatened to increase the cost of sun power in South Carolina.
The bill, approved on 110-0 vote, now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Thursday’s decision is in stark contrast to a bitter fight in the House a year ago, when the state’s major utilities succeeded in killing a bill that would have eliminated limits on how much the solar industry can grow. Led by Duke Energy, the House stopped the bill on a technicality, even though most members voted for it.
The rooftop and industrial scale solar industry has grown across South Carolina since the Legislature approved a bill in 2014 that was intended to take away traditional obstacles to solar energy. Before that law passed, South Carolina was one of the least friendly states for solar energy in the country.
But the 2014 law was a compromise between renewable energy advocates and the state’s big utilities that limited how much solar energy could expand. Now, rooftop solar has grown so much that the industry has reached, or is close to reaching, those limits on the industry’s growth.
The bill approved Thursday lifts those caps for the next two years, which will allow rooftop solar to continue expanding. Lifting the caps allows new solar customers to continue getting favorable rates.
Like the 2014 law, the one passed Thursday also is a compromise that maintains the status quo for the next two years.. Lingering disagreements between the solar industry and traditional power companies are to be resolved by the S.C. Public Service Commission in two years, according to the bill.
