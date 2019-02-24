South Carolina

Bicyclist hit and killed in predawn SC crash, troopers say

By Teddy Kulmala

February 24, 2019 01:49 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC

A man died after being hit by a car while on his bicycle in the predawn hours of Saturday, according to troopers.

The deadly crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Tec Road near Hunter Ridge Road in Chesterfield County, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A bicyclist and a Dodge Charger both were traveling north on Tec Road when the car hit the bicyclist from behind, Miller said.

Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser identified the bicyclist as 53-year-old Harvey Leroy Douglas. An autopsy will be conducted Monday morning, Kiser said.

The driver of the Charger and two passengers were not injured, Miller said. No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Troopers worked a second deadly crash in Chesterfield County just two hours later. A Chevrolet sedan traveling south on U.S. 52 went off the right side of the roadway, where it hit a road sign and an embankment before overturning, ejecting the driver.

