DUI suspect crashed into SC cop, then an Irish pub, highway patrol says

A South Carolina police officer was hospitalized Saturday, after he was rear ended by a driver who then crashed into a building, WHNS reported
S.C. Highway Patrol said the Seneca police officer, along with a person inside Mullen’s Pub, and Harold Chastain Jr. were all injured after Chastain hit multiple objects in the wreck, according to WYFF. Chastain is suspected of drunk driving, the TV station reported.
During a series of collisions just before 12:30 a.m., highway patrol said 36-year-old Chastain rammed into the back of the officer’s patrol car on US-76/US-123, before smashing into “a retaining wall, two cars,” and wrecking into the Irish pub, per WSPA.
Seneca Police Chief John Covington said his officer was released from the hospital after being treated and getting stitches, according to WHNS.
When Chastain was medically cleared, he was taken to Oconee County Detention Center, where he was charged with DUI — first offense, WYFF reported.
In spite of the crash, the bar was open for business Saturday night, according to a post on Mullens Irish Pub’s Facebook page.
