Former Bernie Sanders organizer wants to be SC’s 1st black Hispanic congressman

By Bristow Marchant

February 25, 2019 12:31 PM

Activist Lawrence Nathaniel speaks at Washington, D.C. rally

Activist Lawrence Nathaniel, a former Bernie Sanders organizer, speaks at a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 27, 2018.
COLUMBIA, SC

Now the 2020 election has started in South Carolina’s congressional races too.

The Palmetto State is already seeing potential 2020 presidential candidates flood the state, but now the Columbia-area district has its first declared candidate in next year’s election.

A former organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign has announced he will run against U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, in next year’s race in the Midlands 2nd District.

Lawrence Nathaniel, 25, of Columbia would be South Carolina’s first African-American Hispanic congressman if elected, he said in a campaign announcement last week. He will run as a Democrat.

Nathaniel’s announcement focuses on income inequality and the need for “leadership that are woke to today’s struggles.”

“As long as we turn a blind eye to the pain of those suffering under our systems oppression, we can never move forward as one body of people,” Nathaniel said in a statement. “We no longer want to live in a country where money is more important than humanity or where criminality is confused with mental health.”

Nathaniel is the founder of a group called People Demand Action and participated in a People’s March on Washington last year calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Wilson has represented the 2nd District since a special election in 2001. The district includes Aiken, Barnwell and Lexington counties as well as portions of Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Bristow Marchant

Bristow Marchant covers politics and government for The State, with more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.

