2 more 2020 presidential candidates will blitz SC this week. Where you can see them

By Bristow Marchant

February 25, 2019 03:37 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Two Democratic presidential candidates will be making a swing through South Carolina this week.

U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, both will be stump around the state Friday and Saturday.

Booker is making his second trip to the Palmetto State in three weeks, since he announced plans to seek the Democratic nomination in 2020.

He is scheduled to speak at a town hall luncheon at Reedy Fork Baptist Church in Simpsonville at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Booker’s campaign says he also will take part in a “conversation” at an unspecified location in Charleston at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brown will be in Columbia Friday for a tour of the Fast Forward Community Technology Center and will hold a meet and greet at the home of former Democratic National Committee chairman Don Fowler.

Later Friday, Brown will meet with Florence County Democrats at the Hyatt Hotel in Florence, starting at 7:15 p.m.

At noon on Saturday, Brown will speak to the Democratic Women of Darlington County at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville. He later will appear at the Dorchester County Democratic Party’s oyster roast at the Summerville Country Club.

Brown, a progressive senator from Ohio, has not formally announced that he is running for president in 2020. He is visiting South Carolina as part of his “Dignity of Work” tour that also includes stops in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, three other early-voting states.

Bristow Marchant

Bristow Marchant covers politics and government for The State, with more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.

