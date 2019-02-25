Search underway for missing baby and grandmother, SC police say

A search is underway in South Carolina for a missing baby and grandmother, the Greenville Police Department said.
Police are searching the Nicholtown area of Greenville for Genesis Shell and grandmother Cathy Diane Brown, according to a news release from the police department.
The 1-year-old was last seen with his grandmother Monday morning, police said in the news release.
Attempts to get in touch with Brown “have not been successful,” according to the news release.
Police said the 61-year-old Brown does not own a vehicle and does not drive.
Anyone with information about Genesis or his grandmother are asked to call 911.
