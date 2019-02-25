South Carolina

Search underway for missing baby and grandmother, SC police say

By Noah Feit

February 25, 2019 09:41 PM

The Greenville Police Department is searching for 1-year-old Genesis Shell and grandmother, Cathy Diane Brown.
The Greenville Police Department is searching for 1-year-old Genesis Shell and grandmother, Cathy Diane Brown. Greenville Police Department
The Greenville Police Department is searching for 1-year-old Genesis Shell and grandmother, Cathy Diane Brown. Greenville Police Department

A search is underway in South Carolina for a missing baby and grandmother, the Greenville Police Department said.

Police are searching the Nicholtown area of Greenville for Genesis Shell and grandmother Cathy Diane Brown, according to a news release from the police department.

The 1-year-old was last seen with his grandmother Monday morning, police said in the news release.

Attempts to get in touch with Brown “have not been successful,” according to the news release.

Police said the 61-year-old Brown does not own a vehicle and does not drive.

Anyone with information about Genesis or his grandmother are asked to call 911.

Noah Feit

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

  Comments  