Former SC prosecutor Johnson pleads guilty to scheme to steal thousands

Dan Johnson, once a rising S.C. political and law enforcement star, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a count of wire fraud involving a long-running scheme to use taxpayer money for his personal expenses.
The 48-year-old Johnson will be sentenced June 4. He appeared to blink back tears but had no comment as he exited a courtroom in Columbia’s federal courthouse after a 45-minute hearing.
During the hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, a former federal prosecutor, took Johnson through a lengthy series of questions designed to ensure the former prosecutor knew the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty to a felony, including the right to own a gun, vote and hold elected office.
“Yes, your honor,” Johnson replied repeatedly to Currie’s questions.
Both Currie and assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday, who summarized the government’s case, made it clear that although Johnson was only pleading guilty to a single count in a 36-count indictment, that count involved a continuous scheme by Johnson to steal money from the solicitor’s office by using its credit card to make his personal expenses.
Johnson used an office credit card to pay for “travel, vacations, romantic liaisons and double-reimbursements for military training,” Currie said.
Standing outside the federal courthouse, U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said Johnson’s guilty plea was a victory for equal justice under the law.
“The message today is that the law comes in one size. One size fits all. It fits the rich. It fits the poor. It fits the citizen. It fits the elected official. It fits the prosecuted and the prosecutor. And it most definitely fits Dan Johnson,” Lydon said.
A year ago, Johnson was readying to run for a third four-year term as 5th Circuit solicitor, a job that paid about $140,000 a year. As solicitor, Johnson had a staff of about 140, a $6 million-a-year budget, and supervised criminal prosecutions in Richland and Kershaw counties.
Then, the Public Access to Public Records advocacy group obtained tens of thousands of records about Johnson’s office spending during his seven-plus years in office.
Among the records were hundreds of expenses -- for hotels, air travel and hotel rooms, around the nation and world.
The FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division started an investigation, and voters were concerned. Johnson lost June’s Democratic primary to Byron Gipson, a lawyer and political newcomer who promised to restore trust to the solicitor’s office.
“Today’s plea is an important step forward in restoring public confidence in our criminal justice system,” Lydon said, adding the 5th Circuit solicitor’s office now could “come out from under the cloud of Dan Johnson.”
