United Methodists reject same-sex marriage and gay clergy. What happens next?

After three days — capping five decades — of emotional debate, United Methodists voted Tuesday to continue to ban same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy, opening the door for what is expected to be an exodus of members from the denomination in North Carolina and across the U.S.

Delegates to the denomination’s special session of the General Conference voted to adopt what is known as the Traditional Plan, which upholds the language of the Book of Discipline, banning same-sex marriages and the ordination of openly gay clergy. The vote was 438 to 334.

Rev. Jason Butler, pastor of the Open Table United Methodist Church in Raleigh, watched a live stream of the proceedings as they happened in St. Louis. He and many others anticipated the vote in favor of the Traditional Plan, because it had the support of church delegates from outside the U.S., especially those in conservative-leaning African countries.

“It’s a sad day for the United Methodist Church,” Butler said by phone after the vote. “Today is probably the end of the United Methodist Church as we have known it.”

Butler is not gay but said he will continue to support his many congregants who are gay or lesbian.

“We reject this result, are saddened by it and grieve with our LGBTQ friends who have been damaged so much today,” he said. “We stand in solidarity with them. We don’t believe we can vote on somebody’s humanity and their worthiness to serve and be and lead in the church.”

It’s not clear what will happen next, but many United Methodists believe that members or entire churches will leave the denomination. How exactly that will happen, including how property would be disposed of, is not yet clear.