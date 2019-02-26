Babies in SC have a harder time than in most of the country. Here’s why, report says

South Carolina has a higher infant mortality rate and rates of low birth weights than most of the United States, according to the new 2019 State of Babies Yearbook. The report ranks South Carolina 38th in the country for babies.
The yearbook notes about 20 percent of children under 3 receive development screenings, less than the national average of about 30 percent. A little more than 5 percent of infants and toddlers have developmental delays, higher than the country’s 1.1 percent average.
“Where children are born can affect their chances for a strong start in life. Babies need good health, strong families, and positive early learning experiences to foster their healthy brain development and help them realize their full potential,” the report states. Zero to Three, a Washington DC-based organization, published the new data about all 50 states Tuesday.
Read the full report on the StateofBabies.org website.
It’s not all bad for South Carolina’s babies. According to a press release on the report, “9.5 percent of babies in South Carolina face low or very low food security, compared to the national average of 16.5 percent.” And 8.5 percent of babies are in crowded housing, less than the 15.6 percent national average, the report says.
“Each of the 175,671 babies in South Carolina was born with a bundle of unlimited potential and the first three years of their life will shape every year that follows,” Myra Jones-Taylor with Zero to Three said in a news release. “But far too many babies face persistent hardships—such as food insecurity, unstable housing, and exposure to violence—that undermine their ability to grow and thrive.”
