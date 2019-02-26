Active shooter situation draws law enforcement presence, SC cops say

South Carolina law enforcement is responding to an active shooter situation Tuesday afternoon, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
The sheriff’s office said shots have been fired in Huger, according to the tweet. Huger is located about 30 miles away from Charleston.
The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of United Drive, according to WCBD. That is a residential area, according to Google Maps.
There is a large law enforcement presence in the area, WCIV reported.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments