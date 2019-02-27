Electric co-op reform bill advances in SC House, but faces opposition

A House panel on Wednesday unanimously OK’d and advanced a proposal to give the state’s utility watchdog oversight over South Carolina’s 20 electric cooperatives for the first time.
But at least one lawmaker promises to oppose the bill if it reaches the House floor for a vote.
The bill, H. 3145, would allow the Office of Regulatory Staff to audit little known utilities and raise red flags if a co-op is breaking state law or misspending money. The agency could bring major disputes to the S.C. Public Service Commission for a ruling.
The proposal stems from The State’s reporting last May that part-time board members of the St. Matthews-based Tri-County Electric Cooperative had enriched themselves with high pay, expensive benefits and inappropriate perks.
Those cost were charged to the co-op’s rural customers, who jointly own the co-op and pay some of the highest electric rates in the state. Three months later, those customers rose up and overthrew the co-op’s entire board in a historic vote.
The episode also brought new attention to South Carolina’s 20 little-known and scantly regulated co-ops, whose leaders also have enjoyed higher pay and more expensive benefits than their co-op counterparts across the country.
The bill was filed by state Rep. Russell Ott, a Calhoun Democrat who represents many of Tri-County’s 13,600 customers. It also has the support of the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, the co-ops’ statewide trade association, which worked with Ott for months on the bill.
However, the bill will face some opposition if it reaches the House floor. State Rep. Wendy Brawley, a Lower Richland Democrat who also represents many Tri-County customers, says statewide legislation isn’t always the best approach to local problems.
She notes Tri-County Electric’s customers worked together to fix their own co-op’s problems.
“I do not support giving the PSC or ORS any authority over co-ops,” she said. “The co-ops are best served when co-op members are empowered by the bylaws they enact.”
Ott said his proposal won’t take any power from co-op customers. It simply will empower a watchdog to have their backs, he said.
The bill also adds a host of new ethics and transparency rules for electric co-ops that traditionally have endured little scrutiny.
“There is no perfect solution to bad actors acting badly,” said John Frick, a lobbyist for the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina. “What we’ve tried to do is bring sunlight to the process, bring accountability to the process.”
