Despite allegations, SC Senate panel backs college president for higher ed commission

Last May, Mark Smith’s former employer settled a lawsuit alleging he retaliated against an attorney who investigated allegations of sexual harassment against his son.

On Wednesday, he was on track for a position on South Carolina’s higher education commission.

A South Carolina Senate committee approved Smith, the president of Columbia International University, to be a member of the state’s higher education oversight body. Smith, who has been in the state since early 2017, would represent the state’s 23 private colleges as a non-voting member if he is confirmed by the Senate. It’s unclear when a vote will be held.

Two lawsuits, filed by separate former employees of Smith’s former employer, Ohio Christian University, accused Mark Smith’s son Doug of “rampant sexual harassment.” In one instance, Doug Smith allegedly tried to put his finger in a coworker’s mouth and said “That was a slut test. If they close their mouth, they’re a slut,” according to the lawsuit.

After an attorney for Ohio Christian began investigating the claims, Mark Smith allegedly stripped the attorney of his responsibilities before firing him. Both lawsuits were settled last year.

Columbia International University, a private, christian college located in northern Columbia, has an enrollment of 1,011 students, according the school’s website.

After The State reported on the lawsuit, Columbia International alumni started a petition for an investigation into a culture they say allows sexual harassment.

“The Ohio case did not adversely affect or diminish Dr. Smith’s credentials or reputation in any respect and is irrelevant when assessing Dr. Smith’s qualifications to serve,” Columbia International University’s attorney Reginald Belcher said in an email. “Dr. Smith always vigorously denied the allegations in that case, none of which were proven against him, as the Court dismissed that case after the parties amicably resolved their dispute.”

State law tasks the governor with appointing all Commission on Higher Education board members. Asked if the governor was aware of the allegations against Smith, Brian Symmes, spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statement saying Smith has for two years served as CIU’s president “admirably and with distinction.”’ McMaster “believes (the commission) will benefit from his service and experience.”

Smith, while new to S.C., testified Wednesday before a Senate committee that he has served in education for 25 years. For 11 of those, he was president of Ohio Christian University. Before that, he served as vice president of adult and graduate studies at Wesleyan University, according to Columbia International’s website.

“I have fallen in love with South Carolina and I have served faithfully and with high character in leadership within the higher education community for 23 years and given my entire life to advance the cause of education for those who do not have access,” Smith said through Belcher. “Being raised poor, made me realize how much education can change a life. It has changed mine and I champion education. I am honored to serve South Carolina in any way possible.”

The all-male Senate Education Committee unanimously approved Smith after an eight-minute testimony.

Though the lawsuit made headlines, no lawmakers brought up the allegations or the lawsuits, both of which were settled last year. Two senators on the education committee — Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, and John Matthews, D-Orangeburg — told The State after voting that they were not aware of the lawsuits or allegations against Smith.

“I have never seen that,” Matthews said about the allegations. “The only research we had was provided by the chairman and staff.”