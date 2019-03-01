Green beer, shamrocks, music and more: How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2019 in the Midlands

It’s time to celebrate the Luck of the Irish in the Midlands.
Throughout March, Columbia and the town of Lexington are gearing up to continue the St. Patrick’s Day legacy.
St. Patrick’s Day is a big deal in the Midlands, with the Five Points’ St. Pat celebration drawing a huge crowd. But it’s not the only festival that turns the city green.
Here’s a guide on how to celebrate the Midlands popular Five Points Fest along with a few other St. Paddy’s Day events:
St. Pat’s in Five Points Festival
Arguably the largest event in the Midlands, (short of a Gamecock football game), you’ll want to consider Five Points St. Pat’s celebration.
The 37th annual Shamrock celebration not only has one of the largest parades, and also plenty of music and food to enjoy as well. The Five Points Association posts that the celebration in Five Points is one of the largest in the Southeast with around 45,000 people who attend.
This year, 25 bands, ranging from alt-rock to country, will takeover the five stages at the festival. You can find the complete line-up and schedule on the event’s website.
If you’d rather jam by yourself, there will also be a “Silent Disco” where DJs will play music as participants wear headphones and groove on their own beat.
Parade will begin 10 a.m., March 16
Gregory Electric’s Official Kick-off
Before the party begins, Gregory Electric helps start the countdown to the St. Patrick’s Day festival.
The highlight of the event includes turning the Five Points Fountain green and the musical performances that follow.
This year, Tuatha Dea and EJ Campbell will be the two main musical performances. But the Connick School of Irish Dance will also give a classic River dance performance.
Have fun with the kids by getting your face painted or eating some green popcorn.
A Friday news release by the Five Points Association stated the event would be postponed from its original March 3rd date due to inclement weather. A new date will be scheduled in the next few days.
The festival also features this 10K, 5K and 1-mile race, so you don’t have to be a marathon runner to participate in these marathons.
You’ll race to chase rainbows with a pot of gold at the end, according to the event’s site and every participants will earn a commemorative finisher’s medal.
General admission tickets start at $20 and the St. Pat’s VIP pass is $125 per person.
When: March 16; 10K begins at 7:30 a.m., 5K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run begin at 8 a.m.
Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival
Neighboring Columbia, Lexington will have its own St. Paddy’s celebration filled with green attire and an Irish-inspired line-up.
On March 16, there will be eight performances including the Lexington Irish Dancers, WSR Pipes & Drums and Bluegrass Ceili Academy.
Parade will begin March 16 at 8 a.m.
Celebrate at Tin Roof
The Columbia bar that offers live entertainment continues its St. Paddy’s tradition with St. Practice Day and St. Paddy’s bash.
On March 2, Tin Roof’s 8th annual St. Practice Day will continue its tradition of live music under the (hopefully) sunny day.
When: Doors open 11 a.m., March 2
