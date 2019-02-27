South Carolina

South Carolina taking over school district’s money after declaring fiscal emergency

By Noah Feit

February 27, 2019 03:46 PM

South Carolina declared a fiscal emergency for the Sumter School District.
South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman declared a fiscal emergency in the Sumter School District Wednesday, saying the district did not comply with “financial recovery plan and the possibility of further fiscal decline,” according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Education.

According to the news release, the Department of Education “will provide technical assistance in implementing proposals and make recommendations” in Sumter’s recovery.

“Decisions that put the financial stability of a school district at risk and put the education of students and tax dollars of the public in jeopardy cannot be tolerated,” Spearman said in a news release. “The Sumter School Board made a conscientious effort last year to fix the financial crossroads that it found itself in but recent decision making by the Board has undermined that effort. I am committed and bound to intervene through a fiscal emergency to ensure the best interests of the students, parents, and Sumter community are being served. We will work quickly and diligently to move the district in the right direction.”

