Plane flying to Hilton Head crashes in North Carolina pond. Pilot still missing, officials say

By Lana Ferguson

March 02, 2019

The pilot of a small plane en route to Hilton Head that crashed Friday night in North Carolina has yet to be found, according to multiple news outlets in that area.

The Cessena C182 aircraft crashed into Clifton Pond near Louisburg at about 7:20 p.m., a statement from the Federal Aviation Agency said. It had taken off from Triangle North Executive Airport.

Dive crews were searching the pond for the pilot, who was the only person on board, late into Friday, an FAA spokesperson told WRAL. Emergency crews said the search is likely a “recovery effort,” WTVD reported.

The plane is remaining in the water until FAA investigators arrive Saturday morning, WRAL reported.

The FAA is investigating the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine a probable cause for the accident.

The identity of the pilot has not been released.

