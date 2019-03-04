A cold blast is bearing down on the Carolinas. When will it warm up and dry out?

The good news in the forecast is that skies in the Carolinas should be clear and sunny. But the bad news is it’s going to be cold in the region, the National Weather Service reports.

“Temperatures will continue to trend cooler into Wednesday before starting to recover. Highs today will be around 50 degrees across central North Carolina and then only around 40 degrees by Wednesday!” The Weather Service in Raleigh tweeted.

Wednesday night’s low in Raleigh is 22, the NWS forecasts. The lows in Charlotte Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-20s with highs only reaching into the mid 40s, according to the NWS. But at least the forecast calls for lots of sun this week across North and South Carolina.

Central South Carolina is looking at a similar forecast with lows in the upper 20s, according to the Weather Service, but on Wednesday the high is not even forecast to break 50 in Columbia, South Carolina. Even Myrtle Beach could see lows dip below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday nights as the cold air moves through the Carolinas, the NWS forecasts.

The South Carolina Lowcountry could fare a little better, with temperatures forecast to drop to the mid-30s Tuesday night, according to the NWS.

There is a warm up coming, though, and with it the possibility of more rain. Nicer temperatures are expected to move back in for the weekend, according to the Weather Service. The NWS says Charlotte and Raleigh could see highs around 60 by Saturday afternoon.

The forecast for South Carolina shows the worst of the cold moves through Wednesday night and the temperatures keep getting warmer for the weekend. But the chance for more rain across the area increases with the warmer weekend weather.

