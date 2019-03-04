Sharks tagged off US south; uncovered Canada spot in 2017

After tagging four great white sharks off Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, researchers say they hope to learn more about the creatures' movements throughout the year in the north Atlantic.
News outlets report that the great whites, along with four tiger sharks, were recently caught and released during an expedition by research nonprofit Ocearch. The fishing trip started in Jacksonville, Florida, and finished Thursday in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Ten-foot (3-meter) Miss May was the first great white tagged, on Feb. 15 off Jacksonville. Twelve-footers (3.7-meters) Caroline and Helena, and nearly 9-foot (2.7-meter) Brunswick, were caught off Hilton Head Island.
Chris Fischer is founder of Ocearch. He says one great white they tracked in 2017 led to the discovery of an unknown mating spot in Nova Scotia, Canada.
