Dogs forced to fight in Horry County ‘dungeon.’ Now four face animal cruelty charges

A dog fighting ring was broken up in northern Horry County this week and four people face charges for their role in the case.
According to Horry County Police, on Wednesday police served a search warrant at a home on Persimmons Road in the Aynor area.
Four people were charged in connection to the incident. Police seized 18 dogs which are being held at the Horry County Animal Care Center. The dogs are not available to the public at this time. The breeds included 17 pit bulls and 1 mastiff.
One photo provided by police shows an area called “The Dungeon” and department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said is where the dogs were forced to fight.
Horry County Police charged four people for their alleged roles in the ring:
Kendrick Butler, 25
- 14 counts of tethering violations
- 15 counts of cruelty to animals
- Violation of animal fighting & baiting act
Tran Graham, 36
- 14 counts of tethering violations
- 15 counts of cruelty to animals
- Violation of animal fighting & baiting act
- Unlawful neglect towards a child
Roy Dew, 54
- Violation of animal fighting & baiting act
Erica Wilson, 27
- Possession of cocaine first offense
Unlawful conduct towards a child
Violation of animal fighting & baiting act
All of the suspects remain incarcerated in J. Reuben Long Detention Center in lieu of bond.
