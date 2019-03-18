Where to see Beto O’Rourke when he visits SC for first time as presidential candidate

Less than a week after announcing he’s running for president, Beto O’Rourke has made plans to visit South Carolina for the first time as a candidate.

The Texas Democrat will participate in a town hall in Charleston, according to a tweet from S.C. Sen. Marlon Kimpson, who is hosting the event.

The event will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at at the Longshoremen’s hall and is “ free and open to the public,” Charleston City Paper reported.

South Carolina is a critical state for most candidates because its Feb. 29 primary is the first held in the South, following caucuses in Iowa and Nevada, as well as the New Hampshire primary, according to Election Central.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

Excited to announce that the first Democratic candidate that will participate in the Kimpson Town Hall Series is @BetoORourke. Let’s show him a big South Carolina welcome next Saturday in Charleston! pic.twitter.com/2ywGlTb5ML — Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) March 16, 2019

A former adviser to Hillary Clinton said South Carolina could determine the fate of O’Rourke’s presidential aspirations.

“Beto’s success will determine how well he does in the most important state in the Democratic primary and that’s South Carolina, that will be the real test for him,” Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright said, The Hill reported.

O’Rourke’s campaign is off to a fast start.

On Monday, O’Rourke’s campaign said he raised $6.1 million in one day after announcing his plans to run for the White House, a record that surpassed the amount donated to the campaign of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, according to the Associated Press.

“Thank you to everyone who’s helping to build the largest grassroots campaign this country has ever seen, funded completely by people — not PACs, not lobbyists, not corporations and not special interests,” O’Rourke told reporters in a Detroit suburb Monday, the AP reported.

Other Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination who have visited South Carolina include U.S. Sens. Sanders, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, in addition to former HUD secretary Julian Castro.