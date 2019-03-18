South Carolina

Cory Booker is popping up in SC this week. Here’s where you can see him

By Bristow Marchant

March 18, 2019 05:51 PM

U.S. Senator Cory Booker feels a connection with South Carolina

U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey spoke to an audience at Allen University about the midterm elections Thursday Oct. 18, 2018, in Columbia, SC.
By
Up Next
U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey spoke to an audience at Allen University about the midterm elections Thursday Oct. 18, 2018, in Columbia, SC.
By
COLUMBIA, SC

Cory Booker is coming back to South Carolina for a Rock Hill event this Saturday.

The New Jersey senator will be speaking at the Freedom Temple on East Main Street in Rock Hill at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a post by the York County Democratic Party on their Facebook page.

Prior to the event, Booker is also expected to visit the Platinum Cuts barbershop on Saluda Street in Rock Hill at 10:30 a.m.

Booker has focused on smaller communities in South Carolina so far in his campaign. His first official visits in South Carolina last month were in Winnsboro, Denmark and Sumter.

Booker isn’t the only candidate who will appear in Rock Hill on Saturday. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be campaigning at Rock Hill’s Clinton College later on Saturday. Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke will also be campaigning in Charleston that day.

Bristow Marchant

Bristow Marchant covers politics and government for The State, with more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.

  Comments  