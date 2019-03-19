Cory Booker to hold CNN town hall in SC

2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker will be holding a CNN town hall in South Carolina next week, Booker’s campaign announced Tuesday.

The town hall will be broadcast nationwide on the cable news channel at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.

The event will be held from Stevenson Auditorium in Orangeburg. The New Jersey senator’s campaign said the crowd for the town hall will be drawn from Claflin and South Carolina State universities, two historically black universities in Orangeburg. Other seats will be distributed by the South Carolina Democratic Party.

