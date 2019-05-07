Bike shows, live music, cruises: Your 80th anniversary Myrtle Beach Harley Week guide

Bikeweek Burnouts 360 Video Bikers compete to burn out their tires in the most dramatic fashion at Suck Bang Blow during Myrtle Beach Bike Week 2018. 360 Video Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bikers compete to burn out their tires in the most dramatic fashion at Suck Bang Blow during Myrtle Beach Bike Week 2018. 360 Video

It’s that time of the year again, Grand Strand.

Harley Davidson bikers are riding into the area Friday to celebrate 80 years of Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally, blow out some motorcycle tires and watch rock bands perform.

Events — set from Friday through May 19 — will be throughout the Murrells Inlet, Garden City and Myrtle Beach areas. Here are the happening places for music, where to get dollar beers and spots for bikini contests and pudding wrestling.

Music, entertainment, drinks

A DJ will kick off the week-long party at 1 p.m. Friday at Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet. The spot will host dozens of concerts featuring tribute bands and bikini contests at 5 p.m. May 16-18. Bands performing include, Badcash, Josh Brannon Band, The Bounty Hunters and The Josephines. Here is the SBB line up.

Blue Oyster Cult is set to perform 7 p.m. Sunday at the Carolina Opry. Regular tickets are $65.60 and value tickets are $59.15. Folks may also purchase general admission tickets for $35 over the phone. Here’s how to purchase tickets.

At Beaver Bar, South Strand rock band The Verge will take the stage from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

Chris Mcpeck, who performs classic rock, will play from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 16 at the Pilot House in Little River.

The Dale Vaughn Band from southern Michigan will play May 17-18 at Whiskey Beach Bar and Grill in Myrtle Beach.

The Rat Hole in Socastee is home to the “world famous” chocolate pudding wrestling event, happening May 15-18 after the rodeo. The spot will also have $1 beer all day, each day during bike week.

Causeway Grill and Raw Bar has drink specials for bikers rolling into Garden City and a 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. happy hour daily.

Don’t forget your 80th anniversary bike week shirts. Here’s where to purchase an official T-shirt.

Bike shows, rides, competitions

Knuckleheads Bar & Grill will have its Poker Run & Pig Pickin’ from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Sign up starts an hour before the ride and the event is $10 per person, which includes a beer, poker hand, raffle ticket and pig pickin’ after the ride.

The Rat Hole will host an early bird custom bike show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 18 and motorcycle rodeos May 15-18, with a cowboy and cowgirl of the day. The rodeo final is May 18, and it will determine the top cowboy and cowgirl.

Beaver Bar’s Beard and Mustache Competition is May 16, with registration from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and the competition at 6 p.m. The best in show will receive a $350 prize.

Here are details about how to get a discount on bike detailing at Jokers Cycles.

Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson has a tent sale with 50 percent off Harley merchandise, vendors and food from May 13-19. A kick-off party is 4 p.m. Monday at Marshview Seafood Kitchen & Bar in Murrells Inlet, offering free food, live music and Harley giveaways. Here’s a calender of more Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson events.

Rain or shine, the Crude’s 9th Annual Veteran Ride is May 15, starting at The Golden Egg in Surfside and ending at Causeway Grill and Raw Bar with life music from Matt Parker and The Deacons, according to Spring Beach Rally’s website. Kickstands up at 10 a.m.

SBB’s Cruise The Loop Poker Run is May 15, with registration starting at 10 a.m. and the ride at 12 p.m.