Solar energy legislation that could lower power bills wins Senate approval

With just a day left in the legislative session, the state Senate approved a solar energy bill Wednesday that boosters said will keep South Carolina’s rooftop solar industry in business and help homeowners use sun panels to save money on power bills.

The Senate’s vote, approved overwhelmingly, dramatically increases chances the bill will pass the House before the 2019 legislative year ends Thursday. The House, which already has approved the bill, must only sign off on amendments before sending it to Gov. Henry McMaster for consideration.

Wednesday’s developments are significant because they lift restrictions that threatened to grind the state’s burgeoning rooftop solar industry to a halt. State law capped the amount of rooftop solar allowed in areas served by Dominion Energy and Duke Energy in South Carolina. The Senate vote eliminates those caps.

Environmentalists and solar industry officials praised the Senate’s action Wednesday night.

“We had a good deliberative process on some pretty groundbreaking clean energy legislation,’’ said Rebecca Haynes, deputy director of the Conservation Voters of South Carolina. “This saves the rooftop solar industry.’’

South Carolina’s rooftop solar industry was virtually non-existent before a 2014 law lifted some of the restrictions on sun power that, at the time, made the state one of the nation’s least friendly places for the use of solar. After that, solar companies, such as Sunrun, began moving into the state and offering to provide solar panels that previously had been too expensive for many homeowners to afford.





But the state’s 2014 law established limits on how much the industry could grow after power companies raised concerns. The emerging rooftop industry reached caps set by the 2014 law beginning last year.

Utilities long have questioned whether people using solar power would cost them and non-solar customer’s money. They have said non-solar customers might have to subsidize solar customers. Led by Duke Energy, utilities killed legislation in the House last year that would have lifted the limits on solar expansion.

Others disagree.

Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said the legislation was important to pass in light of a nuclear construction debacle that opened the public’s eyes to the need for renewable energy. SCANA, now a part of Dominion Energy, and partner Santee Cooper quit building two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County two years ago after spending $9 billion and raising customers’ rates.

Solar power gives people the freedom to produce some of their own energy, without relying on big utilities, Davis said.

“It’s an important piece of Legislation,’’ Davis said. “We have historically relied upon an energy production model that has a utility with a territorial monopoly and has not had competition in the energy production sector. What this is , is a small step toward having markets determine what the cost of energy will be to the consumer.’’

If this year’s legislation to lift the caps does not pass the Legislature, new rooftop solar customers would no longer get favorable rates from utilities that can help people reduce the amount they pay for energy each month.





Solar panels help homeowners reduce the need for power company energy during the day. Any excess energy they produce is sent to big utilities for use on the energy grid.

Under the existing law, people with solar panels are paid the same amount by the power company for producing excess solar energy that they pay utilities to provide energy at night. The process is called net-metering. Lifting the caps means utilities will continue to offer the same amount, instead of cutting the amount they provide to customers for excess solar power.





The bill approved Wednesday, however, is only temporary. It keeps rooftop solar rates the same until 2021, after which the state Public Service Commission would set the amount at which homeowners are paid by utilities for the energy they produce.

In addition to lifting caps on rooftop solar, the legislation also resolves a dispute between large-scale solar farm developers and Duke Energy over the length of energy contracts. The disagreement had held the bill up for months.

Companies that develop solar farms to supply energy to utilities say they need at least 10 year contracts with a power company so that they can get loans to build the farms. But Duke Energy didn’t want to provide 10 year contracts. After months of wrangling, Duke and solar developers reached an agreement that was approved as part of the bill.

The Senate’s action late Wednesday afternoon followed a day of increasing tension over whether the solar bill would pass the upper chamber as the end of this year’s legislative session nears.





Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, held the bill up for hours, continuing to question whether the legislation would hurt customers and how it would affect the state’s industrial scale solar industry.

“Who is getting solar? Is it the average Joe getting it?,’’ Malloy asked. “What does it do to their utility bill?”

The legislation drew multiple questions about how the bill would affect large, industrial-scale solar project. But Malloy ultimately relented, allowing the Senate to approve the legislation that other lawmakers said is vital to keep the industry from drying up.

Not only is solar energy touted as a way to save money for customers, producing power from the sun is considered more friendly to the environment than many major forms of energy.

Unlike coal and natural gas plants whose emissions contribute to global warming or nuclear plants that generate deadly atomic waste, solar doesn’t generate waste or contaminate the air. Both industrial-scale and rooftop solar can reduce utilities’ reliance on traditional forms of energy that hurt the environment, boosters say.

“More solar energy in our state also means less reliance on coal and natural gas, reduced carbon pollution, and cleaner air and water,’’’ the S.C. Coastal Conservation League said in a statement Wednesday evening. “The Conservation League has worked to remove obstacles to solar energy for more than a decade to reduce our dependence on the state’s coal-burning power plants.’’