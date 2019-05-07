17-year-old charged with felony DUI in deadly SC crash, troopers say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A South Carolina teenager faces felony DUI charges for a deadly morning crash Tuesday, according to troopers.

The wreck happened just before 3 a.m. on Latimer Mill Road near Prospect Church Road in Greenville County, according to Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A Kia sedan was traveling west on Latimer Mill Road when the car crossed the center line and exited the left side of the roadway, traveling down an embankment and overturning, Sutherland said.

A passenger in the car was ejected and died at the scene, Sutherland said. The identity will be released by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The driver, 17-year-old Savannah Hutchinson, of Honea Path, was charged with felony DUI resulting in death, Sutherland said. Hutchinson remains in the Greenville County Detention Center. A booking photo was not available Tuesday morning.

Hutchinson and another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries after the crash, Sutherland said. No one in the car was wearing a seat belt.

Felony DUI resulting in death carries up to 25 years in prison and a $25,100 fine, under South Carolina law.