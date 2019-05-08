Sea turtles are ‘definitely here’: How many Grand Strand nests have been reported so far?

Here are the types of sea turtles you can find nesting on South Carolina beaches Here are the four types of sea turtles that are known to nest in South Carolina. Sea turtle nesting season lasts May 1 through October 31. Remember to turn your lights off on the beach! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the four types of sea turtles that are known to nest in South Carolina. Sea turtle nesting season lasts May 1 through October 31. Remember to turn your lights off on the beach!

With the sea turtle nesting season beginning at the start of May, nests are popping up along Grand Strand beaches and officials warn that beach goers and boaters should be courteous of mothers and hatchlings.

S.C. Department of Natural Resources and seaturtle.org keep a log of nests in South Carolina, and latest reports show Loggerheads making a more frequent appearance on the coast than Kemp’s Ridley turtles.

One nest was reported by volunteers Wednesday morning in North Myrtle Beach, said Erin Weeks with SCDNR. A Loggerhead nest was also reported on Myrtle Beach and another on Garden City Beach since the beginning of May. Kiawah Island currently has the most reported nests on the coast with four in the area, according to the log.

Weeks said the department recommends people discontinue use of flash photography and flashlights at the beaches at night during sea turtle nesting season, which runs through the end of October.

“Both nesting females and hatchlings find their way using the light of the moon reflecting off the ocean,” Weeks said. “Artificial lights, whether from beachfront homes, flash photography or street lights, can interfere with this process and disorient them, preventing them from quickly and safely making it to the water.”

Boat strikes have become the leading cause of death for sea turtles in the state, Weeks said, so boaters should respect boating laws and boat cautiously, Weeks said.

The North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol posted on Facebook Sunday “the turtles are definitely here” after finding a nest in Windy Hill. The organization found 136 eggs and relocated 135 — one egg was taken for a DNA study, according to the post.

On May 2, folks visiting the area found a turtle who came to make her Myrtle Beach nest just north of Apache Pier, according to a NMB turtle patrol post. There are 113 eggs in the nest, which were relocated to a “more secure spot,” the post states.

NMB turtle patrol officials say it has been a “very early start” to the sea turtle nesting season in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Three turtle nests were found in April before the season started on Hilton Head and Kiawah islands.

The number of nests is expected to increase this year after a slow nesting season last year. There were 36 nests laid from North Myrtle Beach to Huntington Beach State Park in 2018 compared to 116 sea turtle nests laid in 2017.

Here are more tips from SCDNR if you encounter a nest:

Report any sick, injured, dead sea turtles and nest disturbances to SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431.

Always respect turtles by observing from a distance on the beach.

Keep beaches clean by avoid using single-use plastics. Plastic bags and balloons are some of the most common pieces of trash on South Carolina beaches, and can injure or kill sea turtles if they mistake trash for food.