The May 1 rally is over, but Kamala Harris is still campaigning on SC teacher pay

Meet the Candidate: Kamala Harris Kamala Harris is winning fans as a U.S. senator from California. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kamala Harris is winning fans as a U.S. senator from California. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, is expected to soon make her first trip to the Upstate since launching her presidential campaign.

Harris, 54, will return to South Carolina to campaign May 28. The details of her visit will be announced later, according to her campaign.

Here are five things to know about Harris:

Kamala Harris will talk about helping teachers and renters

According to her campaign, Harris will continue to highlight her proposal to increase the average pay for a South Carolina teacher by 19 percent to fully close the income gap between teachers and comparable professionals.

She also will focus on her proposed Rent Relief Act, which would create a refundable tax credit to put more money in the pockets of families at a time when renters’ wages have remained stagnant and housing costs have increased rapidly in the Upstate. Her campaign cites a recent analysis that found the plan would lift more than 2 million Americans out of deep poverty.

Kamala Harris will be 12th presidential candidate to visit Upstate

Harris has already made five campaign trips to South Carolina. The state, which will hold the South’s first Democratic presidential primary in February, is seen as a critical part of her strategy to win the party’s nomination, and it’s viewed as critical for all Democrats.