Eight months after street shooting, three are charged with murder, SC cops say

Three people are facing murder charges in a September shooting death.

More than eight months after a South Carolina man was gunned down in the street, three suspects are facing murder charges, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Candiss Marie Robinson, 37, has been arrested, while the Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for cousins Devageo Talley, 24, and Jonathan Antwan Talley, 25, according to a news release.

All three will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the Sept. 6, 2018, killing of Eddie Michael Thomas, the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.

Robinson and the Talley cousins were driving through Taylors in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe on the night of the shooting when they saw Thomas, who was an acquaintance, and “lured him into their vehicle,” according to the news release.

Thomas eventually jumped out of the Tahoe and tried to run away, but “all three suspects fired at him, striking him dead,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

Thomas died at the scene, according to the release. The 25-year-old Greer resident was publicly identified by the Coroner’s Office, who determined Thomas’ cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds,” WHNS reported.

After an “extensive” investigation, Robinson and the Talleys were identified as suspects, the news release said.

Robinson has been arrested and is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release. The Talleys are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on unrelated charges — including a home detention violation for both, jail records show.

It is not known when they will be transferred to Greenville County.

