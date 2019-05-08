Teenager’s death during canoe trip under investigation, SC officials say

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, its time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, its time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A teenage boy died during a canoeing trip Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, or DNR.

According to DNR, two 17-year-old boys were in a private pond in Charleston County when their canoe capsized, WCIV reported. As they attempted to swim to shore, one of the teens went under, according to the TV station.

“We did make a recovery after two boys in a canoe ended up in the water,” DNR spokesman Robert McCullough said in an interview with The State. “One victim didn’t make it.”

McCullough said DNR officers were among the first responders.

The attempted water rescue took place before 5:30 p.m., WCSC reported.

The victim was pulled from the pond by the other boy and a third teen who was on land, and Charleston County sheriff’s deputies performed CPR before the boy was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCIV.

McCullough told The State he believes the other boy is in good health and that DNR is investigating the death.

No cause of death has been determined, and that information, along with the boy’s identity, will be made public by the Charleston County coroner.

