Accused SC killer out of jail on bond now charged with shooting former lover’s friend

Shagura Mack Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A South Carolina man who was out of jail on bond for a murder charge is now back in jail, accused of shooting his former lover’s friend, according to authorities.

Shagura Mack, 41, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Saturday morning shooting in Orangeburg County, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Autolane Street, where deputies found a 44-year-old man in pain with blood running from his shoulder.

The man told doctors that someone “hit him with something,” deputies said. It turned out he had been shot.

The female witness told investigators that around 1:40 a.m., Mack barged into the home, where she and the victim were located. Mack first pointed a handgun at her, then her male friend before shooting him, deputies said.

The woman fled the home with her young daughter, and told investigators that she and Mack were in a relationship years ago but that he had been forcing his way back into her life recently, deputies said.

Mack was out of jail on bond for a murder charge from a 2014 homicide at the time of Saturday’s shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. In that case, he is accused of opening fire on a vehicle during what witnesses said was a botched drug deal. The victim in that case made it to a hospital but died during surgery.

Mack was arrested Tuesday in Richland County, according to the sheriff’s office.

An Orangeburg County magistrate denied bond for Mack, and the sheriff’s office said more charges are pending.