‘Live PD’ fan favorite and Richland deputy tries his hand at weather forecasting

Investigator Kevin Lawrence has appeared countless times on A&E’s “Live PD,” even co-hosting from the studio on occasion. But Thursday, the Richland County investigator was in a different studio, trying his hand at weather forecasting.

Lawrence was a special guest forecaster during ABC Columbia’s “Good Morning Columbia,” taking viewers through local temperatures and forecasts and giving shoutouts to Springfield’s Frog Jump festival and his hometown of Aiken.

“If you have a lot of money and you feel like going to the beach, don’t go this weekend because it’s gonna rain,” he said.

With rain in the forecast for the Mother’s Day weekend, Lawrence urged viewers to “stay inside with Mom.”

“Man, I guess I can take a day off,” ABC Columbia weatherman Tyler Ryan said as Lawrence wrapped up his forecast. “How about that?”

The Aiken County native told The State during an interview last year that he was fascinated by weather growing up and wanted to be a meteorologist before becoming a law enforcement officer.

“But when I learned in college how much math it required, I was like, ‘Nah,’” he said.

Last year Lawrence left the A&E show, which is now in its third season, to take a promotion to the investigations division.