SC woman tried to mail meth to prison inmate, warrant alleges

The State file photo

A South Carolina woman was arrested after she allegedly tried mail methamphetamine to an inmate at an Upstate prison, according to a statement from the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Hielda Hullett Costner, 54, of Blacksburg, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and furnishing a prisoner with contraband.

April 25, Costner allegedly mailed a bag of a white substance to Tyger River Correctional Institution, according to her warrant. Tyger River Correctional is a medium-security prison located in Enoree.

When investigators discovered the mail, it tested positive for meth, according to the statement.

Emily Bohatch

Emily Bohatch is a breaking news reporter for The State. She also updates The State’s databases. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.
