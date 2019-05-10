‘It’s about the people’: Potential challenger says Graham not fighting for constituents

Jaime Harrison slams Sen. Lindsey Graham for Senate seat Jaime Harrison plans to launch his campaign against Sen. Lindsey Graham in the coming weeks. Harrison said he wants to bring hope and trust to the people Graham has neglected during his three-terms in office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jaime Harrison plans to launch his campaign against Sen. Lindsey Graham in the coming weeks. Harrison said he wants to bring hope and trust to the people Graham has neglected during his three-terms in office.

Democrat Jaime Harrison wants to spread hope throughout South Carolina when he announces his run for Senate against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in the coming weeks.

Harrison, the former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman, said he plans to launch his campaign against Graham, a Republican, within the next few weeks. Harrison said he wants to restore hope and trust to the people Graham has neglected during his three terms in office.





“All people want is somebody to fight for them, to give them an opportunity. For somebody to make a difference in their lives,” Harrison said during an Horry County Democratic Party breakfast in Myrtle Beach on Friday morning. “That’s what they deserve in the person who represents them in the U.S. Senate, and we don’t have that in Lindsey Graham.”





Harrison said he will bring a strong sense of constituent service if elected during the 2020 election, while adding that Graham’s only objective is to stay relevant and get re-elected.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“It’s about the people,” Harrison said. “It’s about the people in this state he has ignored time and time again. It’s about the people in the state he is not fighting for.”

Graham kicked off his re-election campaign at the Embassy Suites at Kingston Plantation in Myrtle Beach in March surrounded by over 500 supporters and Vice President Mike Pence. Graham pledged to continue his efforts championing the military, growing the economy, lowering taxes and supporting President Donald Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence waves to supporters with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham at the Embassy Suites at Kingston Plantation in Myrtle Beach. Pence was in town along with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Tom Rice to voice support for Senator Graham in his re-election bid. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Before Harrison can challenge Graham, he will face a primary for the Democrats’ Senate nomination against Gloria Bromell Tinubu, a two-time candidate for Congress and lieutenant governor who announced her candidacy on May 1.





Reflecting on his family values growing up in Orangeburg County, Harrison said he wants to make a difference in the state he calls home. The Columbia resident noted the need to expand Medicaid and healthcare for all, and to prevent any additional hospitals from closing throughout the state.





If rural hospitals continue to close, Harrison said, it would be a “death sentence” for that community, adding it would affect their economy by stalling infrastructure and deterring businesses from wanting to expand in that area.





“It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, if you vote Democrat or Republican, it means your life is going to be impacted and not in a positive fashion,” Harrison said. “We got to have a senator that’s fighting for us and fighting for us in all those aspects.”





Harrison also stressed the need to protect the environment and ensure the underprivileged communities have an opportunity to grow.





Democrat Jaime Harrison speaks to a supporter at Friendly’s on North Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach Friday morning. Harrison says he wants to spread hope throughout South Carolina when he announces his run for Senate against Sen. Lindsey Graham in the coming weeks. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Along with a vision of hope, Harrison said he wants to rebuild trust within the political process by turning his words into action. He said people throughout the state aren’t motivated to vote because they have seen little change enacted by their representatives. All they hear are words and nothing changing, he said.

Harrison added how people are yearning to see something different in the next election. He said he can be the candidate who restores hope, rebuilds trust and makes a difference.

“There’s so many people who rely on us to be the best that we can be, who look to us to be their voices, who look to use to be their advocates,” Harrison said. “This is about being a good person and doing good things for the good people in this great state.”

Lindsey Graham did not respond for comment.