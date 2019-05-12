Man shot to death identified by Richland County coroner, another still hospitalized

Getty Images/iStockphoto

An early-morning shooting Sunday left one South Carolina man dead and another injured, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Theron Rodrequis Woodard was identified as the man who died, according to a news release from Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

An autopsy showed the 26-year-old Winnsboro resident’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound to the upper torso,” Watts said in the news release.

At about 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Parklane Road and O’Neal Court, Capt. Maria Yturria said. That’s off Two Notch Road, south of Interstate 20.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Yturria said deputies found two men who had been shot in the upper body, and both were taken to an area hospital.

Woodard was pronounced dead at 5:12 a.m., Watts said in the news release.

The other man remains in the hospital, according to Yturria. Information on his condition was unavailable.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 803-576-3000 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

SHARE COPY LINK Columbia Chief Holbrook and Richland Sheriff Lott are focusing on prolific gun crime offenders to get firearms off the streets of Columbia.