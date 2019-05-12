Man thrown from moving car had gunshot wounds, SC deputies say

A death investigation is underway after a man who was thrown from a moving vehicle late Saturday was found to have multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch received a 911 call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a person being thrown from a moving vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a release Sunday morning. It happened on S.C. 19, also known as Edgefield Highway, near Jack Jones Street. That’s just north of the city of Aiken.

Deputies found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso, the sheriff’s office said. Witnesses told deputies the man had been pushed out of a dark-colored, four-door car that did not stop.

Witnesses rendered aid to the man until deputies and EMS responded; however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, the sheriff’s office said. The identity will be released by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Investigators need help locating the car. Anyone with information or tips is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811, or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.