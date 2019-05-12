2 killed in Columbia apartment shooting

Two people were killed in an overnight shooting at a Columbia apartment complex, police said Sunday.

Details are limited, but the shooting happened Saturday night at 221 Skyland Drive, according to the Columbia Police Department. That’s just off Greystone Boulevard and Interstate 126 near the Broad River.

There were two victims, police said. Additional details about the shooting, including what prompted it and any arrests, were not immediately available.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will identify the victims after the next of kin is notified.

It was the first of two deadly overnight shootings in Richland County. Just after 4:30 a.m., one person was killed and another injured in a shooting off Parklane Road near Two Notch Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.