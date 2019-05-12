Teen suspects were drunk when they vandalized SC church, deputies say

Deputies say 18-year-old Zachary Blackwell and 19-year-old Royce Renegar were intoxicated when they vandalized a Chesterfield County, SC, church. Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Deputies have charged two teenagers with vandalizing a South Carolina church.

Members of Crossroads Baptist Church in Chesterfield County found the church vandalized Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The vandals caused about $4,000 in damage to the church’s stained glass windows, gutters and property.

Investigators determined that 18-year-old Zachary Blackwell and 19-year-old Royce Renegar damaged the church, and that they were intoxicated at the time, according to the sheriff’s office. There was no word on what led deputies to the two teenage suspects.

Both men were arrested Thursday on charges of malicious injury to personal property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 is a felony that carries up to five years in prison, under South Carolina law.