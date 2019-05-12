South Carolina
Savannah police ask for prayers after officer killed and another injured in shooting
A Savannah police officer was shot and killed Saturday night while responding to a robbery call on Bull Street, according to a Savannah Police Department press release.
A second officer was injured, the release says. Officials also say the suspect was killed during the shooting.
The shooting began as officers located and approached a vehicle matching a description connected to the robbery at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, the police release says.
“Please keep our officers and their families in your thoughts and prayers at this time” the release says.
More than a 1,000 people shared a Sunday morning SPD Facebook post about the incident including multiple Georgia and South Carolina law enforcement agencies.
More than 300 people commented on the post.
“Praying for all the officers and command staff, dispatchers and administrative professions to have some peace during this very difficult time,” one person wrote.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted about the incident Sunday morning asking that the officer’s family, loved ones and all law enforcement officers be kept in thoughts and prayers.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called to investigate the incident.
SPD plans to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon where more information will be released.
