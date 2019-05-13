Riverbanks gorillas hate the rain too. Now the video is going viral

Watch: Even the gorillas aren’t fans of this month’s heavy rainfall in Columbia SC A group of gorillas huddled in a dry corner of their enclosure at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, S.C., as heavy rain fell on May 3. Then they made a run for it — all while gritting their teeth and hugging the wall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A group of gorillas huddled in a dry corner of their enclosure at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, S.C., as heavy rain fell on May 3. Then they made a run for it — all while gritting their teeth and hugging the wall.

This month’s rain has caused problems for plenty of people around Columbia. Including Riverbanks Zoo’s gorilla family.

Video posted by Riverbanks shows the gorillas huddled under an enclosure as heavy rains pour down on May 3. After cautiously peeking out from the one dry spot in their habitat, the gorillas one by one decide to make a run for it, sticking close to the wall to avoid exposure.

The angle captured by zookeeper Brooke Hunsinger captures the animals’ expressions as they make their escape — and they don’t look too happy about it.

“Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty... except when it rains,” Hunsinger posted on Facebook along with the video.

Since the video was shared, it has gone viral online. In a little more than a week, the video has garnered more than 8 million views.

Hunsinger’s video has been picked up by news outlets across the country and as far away as India, showing the apes’ predicament is a universal one.

“Our keepers spotted the family troop as they were heading inside to avoid last Friday’s downpour,” the zoo posted on its Facebook page. “This video has created quite the buzz, and has been viewed by MILLIONS of people around the WORLD.”

“We can sure see why,” the post continued, “their expressions are so relatable!”