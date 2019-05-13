1 charged, 1 sought in killing of missing 20-year-old SC man

Denzell Deshawn Jackson, left, has been charged with murder in the death of a man reported missing in Aiken County two weeks ago. Shakel Rakeem Dixon, right, is wanted for murder. Aiken County Sheriff's Office

One man has been charged with murder and another is wanted in the death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Jai Curry, 20, was reported missing two weeks ago, on May 1, according to the sheriff’s office. In the pre-dawn hours Monday, deputies along with SLED agents and Aiken police executed search warrants at two Aiken home as part of the investigation into Curry’s disappearance.

“Evidence and supporting information led investigators to a home in Aiken where Curry was alleged to have been shot and killed,” Capt. Eric Abdullah said in the release. “As the investigation continues, investigators are still working towards finding Curry’s remains.”

At a home on Green Street in New Ellenton Thursday morning, 18-year-old Denzell Deshawn Jackson was arrested and charged with murder, Abdullah said. The second suspect, 20-year-old Rakeem Dixon, was not at his home on Keen Avenue Thursday, and is wanted on a charge of murder.

Details about what led investigators to believe Curry had been shot and killed were not made available, but Abdullah said “recent developments” led to investigators obtaining murder warrants.

Dixon should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters also can call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.