Grammy-nominated Christian band MercyMe bringing tour to Columbia

Christian band MercyMe will bring their tour to Columbia, SC, in October 2019. Provided

Multi-platinum selling Christian band MercyMe will return to Columbia in the fall as part of the band’s “Imagine Nation Tour.”

Joining MercyMe on the tour will be Grammy-nominated Crowder.

The tour comes on the heels of “I Can Only Imagine,” the major motion picture released last year that is based on MercyMe’s hit song of the same title, which was written by frontman Bart Millard after the loss of his father.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at ticketmaster.com or at the Lexington Medical Center box office at the arena.