Teen girl killed in off-road ATV crash, SC coroner says. Two other girls hospitalized
One teenage girl was killed in an off-road ATV crash over the weekend, and two others were hospitalized, South Carolina officials said.
The Williamsburg County Coroner’s office said the girls were riding “in a side-by-side ATV Saturday” when the wreck occurred, WCBD reported.
Sarah Klein was killed when the vehicle rolled over while the girls were riding on private property, according to WCIV.
Officials at Ashley Hall, a private school in Charleston, confirmed the 15-year-old student was killed in the crash, per WCSC. School officials said they are providing students with counseling following the “tragic event,” according to WCBD.
The Coroner’s Office said Klein was not wearing a seat belt or helmet when the ATV flipped, WCIV reported.
It’s unknown whether the other teens were wearing safety restraints, but they were both taken to an area hospital following the crash — one was airlifted in a helicopter and the other was taken by ambulance, according to WCSC.
Investigators said a seat belt “could have prevented the injuries,” WCBD reported.
Information on the surviving girls’ medical condition was unavailable.
The deadly crash is still under investigation.
