Poor SC counties could benefit from Carolina Panthers move to SC

South Carolina counties with the weakest economies could benefit from a deal S.C. lawmakers struck Thursday aimed at enticing the Carolina Panthers to move across the state line and into Rock Hill.





A panel of six lawmakers, tasked with finalizing details of a proposal that would offer the NFL team roughly $115 million in tax breaks over 15 years to move to South Carolina, agreed to add to the incentive package a provision that would make companies eligible for more tax credits if they locate in some of the state’s poorest counties.

Those tax breaks would not kick in until the team’s S.C. operations are up and running in the second year, and until the team relocates at least 150 of its full-time employees — with a payroll of $190 million — who must get a benefits package, including health care.

The bill now goes back for a floor vote next week in the House and Senate. Gov. Henry McMaster, who has been pushing the Panthers incentives, is expected to sign the bill into law.

David Tepper, the team’s billionaire owner, has set his sights on about 200 acres of land in York County to relocate his team’s operations and open up two practice facilities, including an indoor one with up to 10,000 seats. A site map shows the property lies off Interstate 77, between Dave Lyle Boulevard and Eden Terrace.

Team officials want the complex to be similar to sports sites in other states, including the Dallas Cowboys’ The Star in Frisco, Texas, which includes shopping, a hotel, restaurants and other amenities outside of the football complex.

Beyond football headquarters, team officials also have told The State the site would include a sports medicine complex.

The team has not announced a partner for the facility, but representatives with Charlotte’s Atrium Health attended a meeting in March between Panthers’ officials, including Tepper, Gov. McMaster and a handful of other state leaders.

The property’s construction also is slated to include a new $40 million interchange to provide access to the complex. It is estimated that the federal government would chip in about $20 million for that project. The state would cover $12.5 million of the cost, and the city of Rock Hill would kick in the rest: $7.5 million.

The Panthers want to break ground later this year and move into the complex by early 2022.